U.S. Space Force Spc. 3 Rachel Wieting, Mission Delta 8, 53rd Space Operations Squadron, Detachment 5, runs with a sand bag during the Top Hunter event on Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, May 21, 2026. After completing multiple physical and tactical stations, Wieting earned her spot as the top female Guardian. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Hayden Crowder)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2026 10:44
|Photo ID:
|9827165
|VIRIN:
|260521-X-TJ522-1248
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.16 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Top Hunter 2026 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Hayden Crowder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.