Top Hunter 2026

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U.S. Space Force Spc. 3 Rachel Wieting, Mission Delta 8, 53rd Space Operations Squadron, Detachment 5, runs with a sand bag during the Top Hunter event on Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, May 21, 2026. After completing multiple physical and tactical stations, Wieting earned her spot as the top female Guardian. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Hayden Crowder)