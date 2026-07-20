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    Top Hunter 2026 [Image 4 of 5]

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    Top Hunter 2026

    UNITED STATES

    01.13.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Hayden Crowder 

    Space Base Delta 41

    U.S. Space Force Spc. 3 Rachel Wieting, Mission Delta 8, 53rd Space Operations Squadron, Detachment 5, runs with a sand bag during the Top Hunter event on Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, May 21, 2026. After completing multiple physical and tactical stations, Wieting earned her spot as the top female Guardian. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Hayden Crowder)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2020
    Date Posted: 07.23.2026 10:44
    Photo ID: 9827165
    VIRIN: 260521-X-TJ522-1248
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.16 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Top Hunter 2026 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Hayden Crowder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Space Force
    Schriever Space Force Base
    Space Base Delta 41
    Air Force
    Combat Forces Command
    Top Hunter 2026

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