A KC-46A Pegasus arrives at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, April 3, 2026. U.S. Air Force Maj. Kyle Haydel, 22nd Operations Group KC-46A Pegasus pilot, piloted this aircraft from Boeing’s facility in Everett, Washington. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Daniel Obi)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2026 09:48
|Photo ID:
|9827015
|VIRIN:
|260403-F-OB864-3008
|Resolution:
|5645x2811
|Size:
|3.49 MB
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force Maj. Kyle Haydel celebrates his final flight [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Daniel Obi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.