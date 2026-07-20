Date Taken: 04.04.2026 Date Posted: 07.23.2026 09:48 Photo ID: 9827015 VIRIN: 260403-F-OB864-3008 Resolution: 5645x2811 Size: 3.49 MB Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, US

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This work, U.S. Air Force Maj. Kyle Haydel celebrates his final flight [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Daniel Obi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.