U.S. Air Force Maj. Kyle Haydel celebrates his final flight

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ezekiel Zell, 22nd Maintenance Squadron KC-46A Pegasus dedicated crew chief, marshals in the newest KC-46 at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, April 3, 2026. Zell marshaled in the plane with 22nd Operations Group pilot Maj. Kyle Haydel's son for Haydel’s final flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Daniel Obi)