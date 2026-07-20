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    U.S. Air Force Maj. Kyle Haydel celebrates his final flight [Image 1 of 3]

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    U.S. Air Force Maj. Kyle Haydel celebrates his final flight

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2026

    Photo by Airman Daniel Obi 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ezekiel Zell, 22nd Maintenance Squadron KC-46A Pegasus dedicated crew chief, marshals in the newest KC-46 at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, April 3, 2026. Zell marshaled in the plane with 22nd Operations Group pilot Maj. Kyle Haydel's son for Haydel’s final flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Daniel Obi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.23.2026 09:49
    Photo ID: 9827006
    VIRIN: 260403-F-OB864-3005
    Resolution: 2048x987
    Size: 373.82 KB
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Air Force Maj. Kyle Haydel celebrates his final flight [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Daniel Obi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Air Force Maj. Kyle Haydel celebrates his final flight
    U.S. Air Force Maj. Kyle Haydel celebrates his final flight
    U.S. Air Force Maj. Kyle Haydel celebrates his final flight

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    Fini Flight
    McConnel AFB
    KC-46 A Pegasus
    pilot

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