U.S. Air Force Maj. Kyle Haydel, 22nd Operations Group KC-46A Pegasus pilot, arrives at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, with the newest KC-46 April 3, 2026. Haydel was celebrated by his family and friends to commemorate his final flight after years of dedicated service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Daniel Obi)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2026 09:49
|Photo ID:
|9827010
|VIRIN:
|260403-F-OB864-3007
|Resolution:
|6192x3839
|Size:
|4.66 MB
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force Maj. Kyle Haydel celebrates his final flight [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Daniel Obi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.