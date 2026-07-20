U.S. Air Force Maj. Kyle Haydel celebrates his final flight

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Kyle Haydel, 22nd Operations Group KC-46A Pegasus pilot, arrives at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, with the newest KC-46 April 3, 2026. Haydel was celebrated by his family and friends to commemorate his final flight after years of dedicated service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Daniel Obi)