India Co. Five Paragraph order

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U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Bryan Dao, a company commander with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, presents the Crucible’s five-paragraph order along with a terrain model on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 21, 2026. Recruits are made to study the five-paragraph order to prepare them for events during the crucible. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dylan Smith)