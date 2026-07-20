U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Bryan Dao, a company commander with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, presents the Crucible’s five-paragraph order along with a terrain model on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 21, 2026. Recruits are made to study the five-paragraph order to prepare them for events during the crucible. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dylan Smith)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2026 09:47
|Photo ID:
|9827012
|VIRIN:
|260721-M-FA312-1014
|Resolution:
|3236x4854
|Size:
|2.66 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, India Co. Five Paragraph order [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Dylan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.