(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    India Co. Five Paragraph Order [Image 1 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    India Co. Five Paragraph Order

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Dylan Smith 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    A key for a terrain model is staged during a presentation of the Crucible’s five-paragraph order for India Company on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 21, 2026. Recruits are made to study the five-paragraph order to prepare them for events during the crucible. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dylan Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.23.2026 09:47
    Photo ID: 9827009
    VIRIN: 260721-M-FA312-1001
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 8.58 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, India Co. Five Paragraph Order [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Dylan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    India Co. Five Paragraph Order
    India Co. Five Paragraph order
    India Co. Five Paragraph Order
    India Co. Five Paragraph Order
    India Co. Five Paragraph Order
    India Co. Five Paragraph Order
    India Co. Five Paragraph Order

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    five paragraph order
    India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion
    MCRD Parris Island

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery