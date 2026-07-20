A key for a terrain model is staged during a presentation of the Crucible’s five-paragraph order for India Company on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 21, 2026. Recruits are made to study the five-paragraph order to prepare them for events during the crucible. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dylan Smith)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2026 09:47
|Photo ID:
|9827009
|VIRIN:
|260721-M-FA312-1001
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|8.58 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, India Co. Five Paragraph Order [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Dylan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.