Replenishment at sea Aboard USS Ross

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A U.S. Sailor communicates over a sound-powered telephone during a replenishment-at-sea aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), July 19, 2026. Ross is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo)