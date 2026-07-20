U.S. Sailors roll up a fire hose after a fresh water wash down aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), July 19, 2026. Ross is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2026 08:22
|Photo ID:
|9826715
|VIRIN:
|260719-N-NO146-1401
|Resolution:
|3415x2439
|Size:
|2.78 MB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fresh Water Wash Down Aboard USS Ross [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Francisco Linares Guerrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.