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    Fresh Water Wash Down Aboard USS Ross [Image 2 of 3]

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    Fresh Water Wash Down Aboard USS Ross

    AT SEA

    07.18.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Francisco Linares Guerrero 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    U.S. Sailors roll up a fire hose after a fresh water wash down aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), July 19, 2026. Ross is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2026
    Date Posted: 07.23.2026 08:22
    Photo ID: 9826715
    VIRIN: 260719-N-NO146-1401
    Resolution: 3415x2439
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: AT SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fresh Water Wash Down Aboard USS Ross [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Francisco Linares Guerrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

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    NAVCENT
    fresh water wash down
    USS Ross (DDG 71)
    C5F
    5th fleet

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