Fresh Water Wash Down Aboard USS Ross

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U.S. Sailors roll up a fire hose after a fresh water wash down aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), July 19, 2026. Ross is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo)