Bridge Operations Aboard USS Ross

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A U.S. Sailor makes an announcement over the main circuit from the bridge aboard of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), July 17, 2026. Ross is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo)