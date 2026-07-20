U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Czyz Leonen (Left), Spc. Christopher Moulin, Staff Sgt. Marcel Cantebury, Spc. Addison Sahrai and Col. Charles Douglas takes a group photo during Exercise Keris Strike near Kota Belud, Malaysia, July 19, 2026. Keris Strike is a dynamic international exercise among the armies of Malaysia, Australia and the United States that sharpens readiness, builds interoperability and reinforces our ability to fight, win and prevail throughout one of the most geographically diverse and consequential regions on the planet. (Guam Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Josen Pascual)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2026 05:05
|Photo ID:
|9826629
|VIRIN:
|260718-A-XS820-7653
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|6.21 MB
|Location:
|MY
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Command team gets firsthand look at HIMARS during Keris Strike 2026 [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Josen Christian Munoz Pascual, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.