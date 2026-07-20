Command team gets firsthand look at HIMARS during Keris Strike 2026

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Oklahoma Army National Guard Soldiers showcase High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launch procedures during Exercise Keris Strike near Kota Belud, Malaysia, July 19, 2026. Keris Strike is a dynamic international exercise among the armies of Malaysia, Australia and the United States that sharpens readiness, builds interoperability and reinforces our ability to fight, win and prevail throughout one of the most geographically diverse and consequential regions on the planet. (Guam Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Josen Pascual)