Command Team Gets Firsthand Look at HIMARS Might During Keris Strike 2026

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U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Marcel Cantebury (right), launcher section chief, Oklahoma Army National Guard, briefs the capabilities of the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) to Col. Charles Douglas (left), Army Force Commander, Guam Army National Guard, during Exercise Keris Strike near Kota Belud, Malaysia, July 19, 2026. Keris Strike is a dynamic international exercise among the armies of Malaysia, Australia and the United States that sharpens readiness, builds interoperability and reinforces our ability to fight, win and prevail throughout one of the most geographically diverse and consequential regions on the planet. (Guam Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Josen Pascual)