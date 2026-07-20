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    Command Team Gets Firsthand Look at HIMARS Might During Keris Strike 2026 [Image 2 of 5]

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    Command Team Gets Firsthand Look at HIMARS Might During Keris Strike 2026

    MALAYSIA

    07.18.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Josen Christian Munoz Pascual 

    Guam National Guard

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Marcel Cantebury (right), launcher section chief, Oklahoma Army National Guard, briefs the capabilities of the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) to Col. Charles Douglas (left), Army Force Commander, Guam Army National Guard, during Exercise Keris Strike near Kota Belud, Malaysia, July 19, 2026. Keris Strike is a dynamic international exercise among the armies of Malaysia, Australia and the United States that sharpens readiness, builds interoperability and reinforces our ability to fight, win and prevail throughout one of the most geographically diverse and consequential regions on the planet. (Guam Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Josen Pascual)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2026
    Date Posted: 07.23.2026 05:05
    Photo ID: 9826615
    VIRIN: 260718-A-XS820-3123
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.94 MB
    Location: MY
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Command Team Gets Firsthand Look at HIMARS Might During Keris Strike 2026 [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Josen Christian Munoz Pascual, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Command team gets firsthand look at HIMARS during Keris Strike 2026
    Command Team Gets Firsthand Look at HIMARS Might During Keris Strike 2026
    Command team gets firsthand look at HIMARS during Keris Strike 2026
    Command team gets firsthand look at HIMARS during Keris Strike 2026
    Command team gets firsthand look at HIMARS during Keris Strike 2026

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