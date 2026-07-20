ROTA, Spain (July 22, 2026) U.S. Navy Equipment Operator 1st Class Brandon DeGroat, assigned to 22nd Naval Construction Regiment (22NCR), conducts operational equipment checks in preparation for exercise Northern Viking 26 at Camp Mitchell onboard Naval Station Rota, Spain, July 22, 2026. 22NCR commands naval construction forces for Navy Expeditionary Forces Europe-Africa/Task Force 68 across the 6th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Justin Stumberg)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2026 03:47
|Photo ID:
|9826485
|VIRIN:
|260722-N-XT273-1003
|Resolution:
|4000x6000
|Size:
|3.99 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL STATION ROTA, ES
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, EO1 DeGroat Drives Mission Readiness Ahead of Northern Viking 26 [Image 9 of 9], by CPO Justin Stumberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.