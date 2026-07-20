EO1 DeGroat Drives Mission Readiness Ahead of Northern Viking 26

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ROTA, Spain (July 22, 2026) U.S. Navy Equipment Operator 1st Class Brandon DeGroat, assigned to 22nd Naval Construction Regiment (22NCR), conducts operational equipment checks in preparation for exercise Northern Viking 26 at Camp Mitchell onboard Naval Station Rota, Spain, July 22, 2026. 22NCR commands naval construction forces for Navy Expeditionary Forces Europe-Africa/Task Force 68 across the 6th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Justin Stumberg)