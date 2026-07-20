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    EO1 DeGroat Drives Mission Readiness Ahead of Northern Viking 26 [Image 1 of 9]

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    EO1 DeGroat Drives Mission Readiness Ahead of Northern Viking 26

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN

    07.21.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Justin Stumberg  

    22nd Naval Construction Regiment

    ROTA, Spain (July 22, 2026) U.S. Navy Equipment Operator 1st Class Brandon DeGroat, assigned to 22nd Naval Construction Regiment (22NCR), conducts operational equipment checks in preparation for exercise Northern Viking 26 at Camp Mitchell onboard Naval Station Rota, Spain, July 22, 2026. 22NCR commands naval construction forces for Navy Expeditionary Forces Europe-Africa/Task Force 68 across the 6th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Justin Stumberg)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.23.2026 03:47
    Photo ID: 9826482
    VIRIN: 260722-N-XT273-1001
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.76 MB
    Location: NAVAL STATION ROTA, ES
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, EO1 DeGroat Drives Mission Readiness Ahead of Northern Viking 26 [Image 9 of 9], by CPO Justin Stumberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    EO1 DeGroat Drives Mission Readiness Ahead of Northern Viking 26
    EO1 DeGroat Drives Mission Readiness Ahead of Northern Viking 26
    EO1 DeGroat Drives Mission Readiness Ahead of Northern Viking 26
    EO1 DeGroat Drives Mission Readiness Ahead of Northern Viking 26
    EO1 DeGroat Drives Mission Readiness Ahead of Northern Viking 26
    EO1 DeGroat Drives Mission Readiness Ahead of Northern Viking 26
    EO1 DeGroat Drives Mission Readiness Ahead of Northern Viking 26
    EO1 DeGroat Drives Mission Readiness Ahead of Northern Viking 26
    EO1 DeGroat Drives Mission Readiness Ahead of Northern Viking 26

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    22NCR
    Spain
    NV26
    Northern Viking 26

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