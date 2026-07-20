A job well done is never finished: Valas assumes command of U.S.-ROK SOF mission

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U.S. Army Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, center right, commander of United Nations Command; Combined Forces Command; and U.S. Forces Korea, passes the Special Operations Command-Korea guidon to U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Matthew A. Valas, center left, newly appointed SOCKOR commander, during a change-of-command ceremony at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, July 22, 2026. Valas, former commander of NATO Headquarters Sarajevo, now leads the only Theater Special Operations Command in which U.S. and host nation forces are institutionally organized for combined special operations. (Republic of Korea Army photo by Cpl. Daniel Chu)