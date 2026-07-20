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    A job well done is never finished: Valas assumes command of U.S.-ROK SOF mission [Image 15 of 20]

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    A job well done is never finished: Valas assumes command of U.S.-ROK SOF mission

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.21.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Daniel Chu 

    Special Operations Command Korea

    U.S. Army Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, center right, commander of United Nations Command; Combined Forces Command; and U.S. Forces Korea, passes the Special Operations Command-Korea guidon to U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Matthew A. Valas, center left, newly appointed SOCKOR commander, during a change-of-command ceremony at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, July 22, 2026. Valas, former commander of NATO Headquarters Sarajevo, now leads the only Theater Special Operations Command in which U.S. and host nation forces are institutionally organized for combined special operations. (Republic of Korea Army photo by Cpl. Daniel Chu)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.23.2026 02:01
    Photo ID: 9826348
    VIRIN: 260721-A-YT900-6527
    Resolution: 2048x1463
    Size: 804.2 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, A job well done is never finished: Valas assumes command of U.S.-ROK SOF mission [Image 20 of 20], by CPL Daniel Chu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    A job well done is never finished: Valas assumes command of U.S.-ROK SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas assumes command of U.S.-ROK SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas assumes command of U.S.-ROK SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas assumes command of U.S.-ROK SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas assumes command of U.S.-ROK SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas assumes command of U.S.-ROK SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas assumes command of U.S.-ROK SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas assumes command of U.S.-ROK SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas assumes command of U.S.-ROK SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas assumes command of U.S.-ROK SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas assumes command of U.S.-ROK SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas assumes command of U.S.-ROK SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas assumes command of U.S.-ROK SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas assumes command of U.S.-ROK SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas assumes command of U.S.-ROK SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas assumes command of U.S.-ROK SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas assumes command of U.S.-ROK SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas assumes command of U.S.-ROK SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas assumes command of U.S.-ROK SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas assumes command of U.S.-ROK SOF mission

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    Special Operations Command Korea, SOCKOR, Camp Humphreys

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