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    A job well done is never finished: Valas assumes command of U.S.-ROK SOF mission [Image 18 of 20]

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    A job well done is never finished: Valas assumes command of U.S.-ROK SOF mission

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.21.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Hejong Lee 

    Special Operations Command Korea

    A tactical vehicle adorned with the Special Operations Command-Korea unit emblem is displayed during the SOCKOR change of command at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, July 22, 2026. During the ceremony, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Derek N. Lipson relinquished command of SOCKOR to U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Matthew A. Valas. As the only Theater Special Operations Command institutionally organized for combined operations with host nation SOF, SOCKOR plans and conducts special operations in support of the UNC/CFC/USFK commander during armistice, crisis and war. (Republic of Korea Army photo by Cpl. Hejong Lee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.23.2026 01:56
    Photo ID: 9826339
    VIRIN: 260721-A-YT900-9570
    Resolution: 2048x1463
    Size: 981.63 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, A job well done is never finished: Valas assumes command of U.S.-ROK SOF mission [Image 20 of 20], by PFC Hejong Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    A job well done is never finished: Valas assumes command of U.S.-ROK SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas assumes command of U.S.-ROK SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas assumes command of U.S.-ROK SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas assumes command of U.S.-ROK SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas assumes command of U.S.-ROK SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas assumes command of U.S.-ROK SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas assumes command of U.S.-ROK SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas assumes command of U.S.-ROK SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas assumes command of U.S.-ROK SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas assumes command of U.S.-ROK SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas assumes command of U.S.-ROK SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas assumes command of U.S.-ROK SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas assumes command of U.S.-ROK SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas assumes command of U.S.-ROK SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas assumes command of U.S.-ROK SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas assumes command of U.S.-ROK SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas assumes command of U.S.-ROK SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas assumes command of U.S.-ROK SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas assumes command of U.S.-ROK SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas assumes command of U.S.-ROK SOF mission

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    Special Operations Command Korea, SOCKOR, Camp Humphreys

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