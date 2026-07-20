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    A job well done is never finished: Valas assumes command of U.S.-ROK SOF mission [Image 12 of 20]

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    A job well done is never finished: Valas assumes command of U.S.-ROK SOF mission

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.21.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Hejong Lee 

    Special Operations Command Korea

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Derek N. Lipson, right, Special Operations Command-Korea outgoing commander, relinquishes command of SOCKOR by passing the unit’s guidon to U.S. Army Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commander of United Nations Command; Combined Forces Command; and U.S. Forces Korea, during a change-of-command ceremony at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, July 22, 2026. During his three-year tenure, Lipson commanded both SOCKOR and the United Nations Command-Special Operations Component, spearheading key joint and combined SOF initiatives throughout the Northeast Asia region. (Republic of Korea Army photo by Cpl. Hejong Lee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.23.2026 02:01
    Photo ID: 9826347
    VIRIN: 260721-A-YT900-3413
    Resolution: 2048x1463
    Size: 778.58 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, A job well done is never finished: Valas assumes command of U.S.-ROK SOF mission [Image 20 of 20], by PFC Hejong Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    A job well done is never finished: Valas assumes command of U.S.-ROK SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas assumes command of U.S.-ROK SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas assumes command of U.S.-ROK SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas assumes command of U.S.-ROK SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas assumes command of U.S.-ROK SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas assumes command of U.S.-ROK SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas assumes command of U.S.-ROK SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas assumes command of U.S.-ROK SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas assumes command of U.S.-ROK SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas assumes command of U.S.-ROK SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas assumes command of U.S.-ROK SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas assumes command of U.S.-ROK SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas assumes command of U.S.-ROK SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas assumes command of U.S.-ROK SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas assumes command of U.S.-ROK SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas assumes command of U.S.-ROK SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas assumes command of U.S.-ROK SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas assumes command of U.S.-ROK SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas assumes command of U.S.-ROK SOF mission
    A job well done is never finished: Valas assumes command of U.S.-ROK SOF mission

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    Special Operations Command Korea, SOCKOR, Camp Humphreys

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