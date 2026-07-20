Service Members Explore Seattle During Fleet Week

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U.S. Coast Guard Damage Controlman 2nd Class Brandon N. Carrasco, assigned to Maritime Safety and Security Team Seattle Engineering Department, explores Seattle during Seattle Seafair Fleet Week in Seattle, July 22, 2026. Seattle Seafair Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Washington to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today's maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia Simons)