Service Members Explore Seattle During Fleet Week

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U.S. service members pose for a photo in front of the Seattle Space Needle during Seattle Seafair Fleet Week in Seattle, July 22, 2026. Seattle Seafair Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Washington to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today's maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia Simons)