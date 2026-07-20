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    Service Members Explore Seattle During Fleet Week [Image 2 of 6]

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    Service Members Explore Seattle During Fleet Week

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sophia Simons 

    Commander, Navy Region Northwest

    U.S. service members pose for a photo in front of the Seattle Space Needle during Seattle Seafair Fleet Week in Seattle, July 22, 2026. Seattle Seafair Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Washington to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today's maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia Simons)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 23:05
    Photo ID: 9826243
    VIRIN: 260722-N-LP924-1017
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Service Members Explore Seattle During Fleet Week [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Sophia Simons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Service Members Explore Seattle During Fleet Week
    Service Members Explore Seattle During Fleet Week
    Service Members Explore Seattle During Fleet Week
    Service Members Explore Seattle During Fleet Week
    Service Members Explore Seattle During Fleet Week
    Service Members Explore Seattle During Fleet Week

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    TAGS

    U.S. Marine Corps
    Seattle Fleet Week
    U.S. Coast Guard
    SeattleFW26
    SFW26

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