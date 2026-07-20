FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 4, 2026) -- Chief Musician Joshua Haney of the 7th Fleet Band performs at the Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary July 4, 2026 at Fleet Activities Yokosuka's Berkey Field. The band headlined the annual event that also featured a Home-Based Business Vendor's Market, carnival games, food trucks, and was capped off by a fireworks show. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 21:19
|Photo ID:
|9826115
|VIRIN:
|260704-N-FG395-3290
|Resolution:
|3019x2013
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 7th Fleet Band Performs at Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary [Image 9 of 9], by James Kimber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.