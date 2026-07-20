7th Fleet Band Performs at Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary

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FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 4, 2026) -- The 7th Fleet Band performs at the Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary July 4, 2026 at Fleet Activities Yokosuka's Berkey Field. The band headlined the annual event that also featured a Home-Based Business Vendor's Market, carnival games, food trucks, and was capped off by a fireworks show. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)