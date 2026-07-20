FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 4, 2026) -- The 7th Fleet Band performs at the Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary July 4, 2026 at Fleet Activities Yokosuka's Berkey Field. The band headlined the annual event that also featured a Home-Based Business Vendor's Market, carnival games, food trucks, and was capped off by a fireworks show. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 21:19
|Photo ID:
|9826106
|VIRIN:
|260704-N-FG395-3006
|Resolution:
|6103x4068
|Size:
|4.87 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 7th Fleet Band Performs at Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary [Image 9 of 9], by James Kimber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.