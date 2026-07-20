(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    7th Fleet Band Performs at Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary [Image 6 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    7th Fleet Band Performs at Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.03.2026

    Photo by James Kimber 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 4, 2026) -- Musician 3rd Class Andrew DelNagro of the 7th Fleet Band performs at the Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary July 4, 2026 at Fleet Activities Yokosuka's Berkey Field. The band headlined the annual event that also featured a Home-Based Business Vendor's Market, carnival games, food trucks, and was capped off by a fireworks show. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 21:19
    Photo ID: 9826113
    VIRIN: 260704-N-FG395-3205
    Resolution: 1961x2941
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th Fleet Band Performs at Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary [Image 9 of 9], by James Kimber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    7th Fleet Band Performs at Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary
    7th Fleet Band Performs at Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary
    7th Fleet Band Performs at Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary
    7th Fleet Band Performs at Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary
    7th Fleet Band Performs at Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary
    7th Fleet Band Performs at Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary
    7th Fleet Band Performs at Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary
    7th Fleet Band Performs at Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary
    7th Fleet Band Performs at Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    Independence Day
    4th of July
    Fireworks
    Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery