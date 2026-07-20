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    NAVFAC Southwest's ROICC MCAS Miramar & MCRD Team Sign the Beam [Image 1 of 3]

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    NAVFAC Southwest's ROICC MCAS Miramar &amp; MCRD Team Sign the Beam

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2026

    Photo by Mario Icari 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest

    NAVFAC Southwest’s design team on this project includes architects and engineers from NAVFAC Southwest Planning, Design, and Construction Core In-House Design. Project construction oversight for this project is provided by NAVFAC Southwest’ ROICC MCAS Miramar & MCRD, Project Managers Paul Jenkins and Brandon Jackson, Design Manager Walter Rubio, Engineering Technician Jesse Bosang, Architect and Designer of Record Lead Alberto Equihua, and Construction Manager Keshava Prasad.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 15:06
    Photo ID: 9825280
    VIRIN: 260715-N-AJ460-2853
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 4.7 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NAVFAC Southwest's ROICC MCAS Miramar & MCRD Team Sign the Beam [Image 3 of 3], by Mario Icari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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