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NAVFAC Southwest’s design team on this project includes architects and engineers from NAVFAC Southwest Planning, Design, and Construction Core In-House Design. Project construction oversight for this project is provided by NAVFAC Southwest’ ROICC MCAS Miramar & MCRD, Project Managers Paul Jenkins and Brandon Jackson, Design Manager Walter Rubio, Engineering Technician Jesse Bosang, Architect and Designer of Record Lead Alberto Equihua, and Construction Manager Keshava Prasad.