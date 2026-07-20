NAVFAC SW Team behind In-House Designed MCRD San Diego Recruit Barracks

NAVFAC Southwest’s design team on this project includes architects and engineers from NAVFAC Southwest Planning, Design, and Construction Core In-House Design. Project construction oversight for this project is provided by NAVFAC Southwest’ ROICC MCAS Miramar & MCRD, Project Managers Paul Jenkins and Brandon Jackson, Design Manager Walter Rubio, Engineering Technician Jesse Bosang, Architect and Designer of Record Lead Alberto Equihua, and Construction Manager Keshava Prasad.
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 15:06
|Photo ID:
|9825270
|VIRIN:
|260715-N-AJ460-5920
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|4.63 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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NAVFAC Southwest Celebrates Milestone In-House Designed MCRD San Diego Recruit Barracks
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