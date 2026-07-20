NAVFAC Southwest Celebrates Milestone In-House Designed MCRD San Diego Recruit Barracks

SAN DIEGO - Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwestparticipatedin atopping off ceremonyforMarine Corps Recruit Depot(MCRD)San Diego’sfuture121,496 square foot recruit barrackswith members fromClark Constructionand stakeholders fromMCRD San DiegoJuly 15 in San Diego.



“This doesn’t happen just because someonewants it to happen,”saidNAVFAC Southwest Executive Officer Capt.Ben Wainwright. “Construction is inherently hard.Building things isinherentlyhard.It goes much smootherwhen you have agoodteam,good communication, good collaboration,and the fact that we areextremely responsivetoinformationrequests, submittals,andall questions that come up across the teamand stakeholders.That isphenomenal...Thanks for all the amazing teamwork you all have doneto produce this amazing facility in front of us.It is going to bolster MCRD’slegacy,andthey’llcontinue to make Marines because of all of you.”



Located in the historical district ofMCRD San Diego, the $47.7 million multi-storyrecruit barracksis currently under construction. This barracks is designed to complement MCRD’s existing barracks bytakingonsimilar architectural features and colors seen throughout the installation to create aunifiedconsistent look and feel, while complying to safetyand seismic codes.





“This projectisgoing smooth and fast thanks to thecoordinationof Clark Construction, NAVFAC ROICC & in-house design team,”saidMarine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego Public Works Officer Lt. Cmdr. Lauren Grounds.“This project was 100percentdesigned in-house by NAVFAC, and it is impressiveseeing it come to lifethisfast and efficiently.”





The layout of this barracks facility is designed to allow each bay to accommodate services for 984 recruits.The facilitycontainscompany administration offices, twosmall bays with 124 beds,andten standard bays consisting of 86 beds per bay which will hold a total of 984 recruits.A separate central restroomfacilitywith showersisincluded in theassociateddesign foreach bay. Additionally, the facility features laundry amenities and designated quarters for drill instructors.Construction is estimated to be completed by the spring of 2028.



NAVFACSouthwest’sdesignteamon this projectincludesarchitects andengineers fromNAVFAC Southwest Planning,Design, andConstructionCore In-House Design.Projectconstruction oversightfor this project is providedbyNAVFAC Southwest’ROICC MCAS Miramar& MCRD,Project ManagersPaul JenkinsandBrandon Jackson,Design Manager Walter Rubio,Engineering TechnicianJesseBosang,Architect and Designer of Record Lead Alberto Equihua,andConstruction Manager Keshava Prasad.



Steeped in history, a topping out ceremony marks the moment a building reaches its highest point with the placement of the final structural beam.Celebrations like the one at MCRD San Diegosets a milestone inthe construction ofthe projectwhileinviting the construction crew,architects, and future owners to sign the beamthatleavestheir lasting mark on the building's physical legacy.



NAVFAC Southwest supports planning, design, construction, real estate, environmental and public works in the Southwest region and in various locations within the INDOPACOM theater to include Southern Australia. NAVFAC Southwest’s area of responsibility spans a six-state region covering California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, and New Mexico. It manages facility life-cycle operations and contracting, supporting 19 installations across the Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force and other supported federal agencies.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2026 Date Posted: 07.22.2026 15:06 Story ID: 570520 Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 23 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC Southwest Celebrates Milestone In-House Designed MCRD San Diego Recruit Barracks, by Mario Icari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.