Last-minute phone call takes a North Philly local from the baseball diamond to the Pentagon

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Giovanni Morales, business support branch chief for the Business Support Branch, Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, and a Department of War Executive Leadership Development Program participant, stands in the cargo bay of a military transport aircraft during a training site visit. The cohort participated in hands-on training and site visits across multiple defense installations during the 10-month program. This training aimed to provide civilian leaders with firsthand experience in military logistics and operational readiness.