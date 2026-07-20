Giovanni Morales, business support branch chief for the Business Support Branch, Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, and a Department of War Executive Leadership Development Program participant, stands in the cargo bay of a military transport aircraft during a training site visit. The cohort participated in hands-on training and site visits across multiple defense installations during the 10-month program. This training aimed to provide civilian leaders with firsthand experience in military logistics and operational readiness.
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 15:12
|Photo ID:
|9825276
|VIRIN:
|260720-D-XF347-8738
|Resolution:
|2856x2142
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Last-minute phone call takes a North Philly local from the baseball diamond to the Pentagon [Image 3 of 3], by Kendall Swank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Last-minute phone call takes a North Philly local from the baseball diamond to the Pentagon
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