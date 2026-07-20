Giovanni Morales, business support branch chief for the Business Support Branch, Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, and a Department of War Executive Leadership Development Program participant, wears a protective suit as a military working dog bites his arm during a capabilities demonstration. The demonstration was part of a series of site visits where civilian leaders experienced specialized military operations and training environments. The ELDP prepares high-performing defense civilians for future executive leadership positions across the Department of War.
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 15:12
|Photo ID:
|9825268
|VIRIN:
|260720-D-XF347-4296
|Resolution:
|1280x1185
|Size:
|614.77 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Last-minute phone call takes a North Philly local from the baseball diamond to the Pentagon [Image 3 of 3], by Kendall Swank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Last-minute phone call takes a North Philly local from the baseball diamond to the Pentagon
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