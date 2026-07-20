Last-minute phone call takes a North Philly local from the baseball diamond to the Pentagon

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Giovanni Morales, business support branch chief for the Business Support Branch, Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, and a Department of War Executive Leadership Development Program participant, wears a protective suit as a military working dog bites his arm during a capabilities demonstration. The demonstration was part of a series of site visits where civilian leaders experienced specialized military operations and training environments. The ELDP prepares high-performing defense civilians for future executive leadership positions across the Department of War.