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    Last-minute phone call takes a North Philly local from the baseball diamond to the Pentagon [Image 1 of 3]

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    Last-minute phone call takes a North Philly local from the baseball diamond to the Pentagon

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    07.20.2026

    Photo by Kendall Swank 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Giovanni Morales, business support branch chief for the Business Support Branch, Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, and a Department of War Executive Leadership Development Program participant, wears a protective suit as a military working dog bites his arm during a capabilities demonstration. The demonstration was part of a series of site visits where civilian leaders experienced specialized military operations and training environments. The ELDP prepares high-performing defense civilians for future executive leadership positions across the Department of War.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 15:12
    Photo ID: 9825268
    VIRIN: 260720-D-XF347-4296
    Resolution: 1280x1185
    Size: 614.77 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Last-minute phone call takes a North Philly local from the baseball diamond to the Pentagon [Image 3 of 3], by Kendall Swank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Last-minute phone call takes a North Philly local from the baseball diamond to the Pentagon
    Last-minute phone call takes a North Philly local from the baseball diamond to the Pentagon
    Last-minute phone call takes a North Philly local from the baseball diamond to the Pentagon

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    DLA
    DLA Troop Support
    Defense Logistics Agency (DLA)
    Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Troop Support
    DOW
    Department of War (DOW)

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