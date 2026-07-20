Delta Company MCMAP

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U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Coleman Maple, a drill instructor with Tango Company, Support Battalion, leads a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) class for recruits on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 21, 2026. Throughout recruit training, recruits are taught and must master basic assault and defense techniques to earn their tan belt through MCMAP. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas White)