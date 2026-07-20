Delta Company MCMAP

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U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, take a high knee as they participate in Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 21, 2026. Throughout recruit training, recruits are taught and must master basic assault and defense techniques to earn their tan belt through MCMAP. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas White)