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    Delta Company MCMAP [Image 1 of 8]

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    Delta Company MCMAP

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas White 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Rct. Ryan Jespersen, a recruit with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, conducts push-ups during a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) class on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 21, 2026. Throughout recruit training, recruits are taught and must master basic assault and defense techniques to earn their tan belt through MCMAP. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas White)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 13:39
    Photo ID: 9824906
    VIRIN: 260721-M-HQ355-1001
    Resolution: 6157x4105
    Size: 2.61 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Delta Company MCMAP [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Nicholas White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MCMAP, Parris Island, MCRDPI, Recruit Training, Drill Instructor

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