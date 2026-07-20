Chicago-based Army Reserve command welcomes new commander

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Lt. Gen. Mark Landes, First Army commanding general, gives the colors to Brig. Gen. John Dunn during the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command change of command ceremony, July 11, 2026, in Arlington Heights, Illinois.

Brig. Gen. Michael Shanley relinquished command to Dunn during the ceremony.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Edgar Valdez)