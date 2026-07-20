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    Chicago-based Army Reserve command welcomes new commander [Image 2 of 2]

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    Chicago-based Army Reserve command welcomes new commander

    ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2026

    Photo by Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony L Taylor 

    85th Support Command

    Lt. Gen. Mark Landes, First Army commanding general, gives the colors to Brig. Gen. John Dunn during the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command change of command ceremony, July 11, 2026, in Arlington Heights, Illinois.
    Brig. Gen. Michael Shanley relinquished command to Dunn during the ceremony.
    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Edgar Valdez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 12:08
    Photo ID: 9824665
    VIRIN: 260711-A-MP372-1062
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 806.61 KB
    Location: ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    U.S. Army Reserve
    Anthony L. Taylor
    85th Support Command
    SFC Edgar Valdez
    Change of Command

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