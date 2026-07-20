Lt. Gen. Mark Landes, First Army commanding general, gives the colors to Brig. Gen. John Dunn during the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command change of command ceremony, July 11, 2026, in Arlington Heights, Illinois.
Brig. Gen. Michael Shanley relinquished command to Dunn during the ceremony.
(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Edgar Valdez)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 12:08
|Photo ID:
|9824665
|VIRIN:
|260711-A-MP372-1062
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|806.61 KB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chicago-based Army Reserve command welcomes new commander [Image 2 of 2], by CSM Anthony L Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Chicago-based Army Reserve command welcomes new commander
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