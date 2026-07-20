Chicago-based Army Reserve command welcomes new commander

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Command Sgt. Maj. Jeremiah Kelly, left, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, presents the colors to Brig. Gen. Michael Shanley, outgoing commander of the 85th USARSC, during a change of command ceremony, July 11, 2026, in Arlington Heights, Illinois. Shanley relinquished command to Brig. Gen. John Dunn.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Edgar Valdez).