NAVSUP BSC | DOW Cyber Service Academy

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260721-N-PX557-1072



MECHANICSBURG, Pa.



(July 21, 2026)



Capt. Don McIntyre, commanding officer, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC), Megan Nichols, executive director, NAVSUP BSC, and Cmdr. Christopher Cromie, executive officer, NAVSUP BSC, speak with Department of War (DOW) Cyber Service Academy (CSA) scholars during a meet-and-greet with command leadership onboard Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg, July 21. Thirteen students were recently selected for employment at NAVSUP BSC through the DOW CSA. Upon graduation, scholars are hired as full-time civilian employees.



U.S. Navy photo by James E. Foehl (Released)