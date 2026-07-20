NAVSUP BSC | DOW Cyber Service Academy

260721-N-PX557-1020
MECHANICSBURG, Pa.
(July 21, 2026)
Capt. Don McIntyre, commanding officer, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC), and Cmdr. Christopher Cromie, executive officer, NAVSUP BSC, speak with Department of War (DOW) Cyber Service Academy (CSA) scholars during a meet-and-greet with command leadership onboard Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg, July 21. Thirteen students were recently selected for employment at NAVSUP BSC through the DOW CSA. Upon graduation, scholars are hired as full-time civilian employees.
U.S. Navy photo by James E. Foehl (Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 07:09
|Photo ID:
|9824131
|VIRIN:
|260721-N-PX557-1020
|Resolution:
|2100x1306
|Size:
|705.79 KB
|Location:
|MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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