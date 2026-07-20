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    NAVSUP BSC | DOW Cyber Service Academy [Image 2 of 4]

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    NAVSUP BSC | DOW Cyber Service Academy

    MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2026

    Photo by James Foehl 

    NAVSUP Business Systems Center

    260721-N-PX557-1050

    MECHANICSBURG, Pa.

    (July 21, 2026)

    Capt. Don McIntyre, commanding officer, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC), Megan Nichols, executive director, NAVSUP BSC, and Cmdr. Christopher Cromie, executive officer, NAVSUP BSC, speak with Department of War (DOW) Cyber Service Academy (CSA) scholars during a meet-and-greet with command leadership onboard Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg, July 21. Thirteen students were recently selected for employment at NAVSUP BSC through the DOW CSA. Upon graduation, scholars are hired as full-time civilian employees.

    U.S. Navy photo by James E. Foehl (Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 07:09
    Photo ID: 9824132
    VIRIN: 260721-N-PX557-1050
    Resolution: 2100x1329
    Size: 737.14 KB
    Location: MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NAVSUP BSC | DOW Cyber Service Academy [Image 4 of 4], by James Foehl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NAVSUP
    NAVAL SUPPLY SYSTEMS COMMAND
    NAVSUP BSC
    NAVAL SUPPLY SYSTEMS COMMAND BUSINESS SYSTEMS CENTER
    US NAVY

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