Mortar rounds hit their hillside targets during a live fire training event conducted by Guam Army National Guard during Exercise Keris Strike 2026 near Kota Belud, Malaysia, July 20, 2026. Keris Strike is a long-standing and evolving military exercise designed to enhance interoperability and strengthen security partnerships among American, Australian and Malaysian military forces across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Wesley Richardson, 204th PAD)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 04:13
|Photo ID:
|9824032
|VIRIN:
|260720-A-MF630-1005
|Resolution:
|850x680
|Size:
|225.18 KB
|Location:
|KOTA BELUD, SABAH, MY
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Keris Strike 26: Guam Army National Guard and Malaysian Army Mortar Live Fire [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Wesley Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.