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    Keris Strike 26: Guam Army National Guard and Malaysian Army Mortar Live Fire [Image 5 of 5]

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    Keris Strike 26: Guam Army National Guard and Malaysian Army Mortar Live Fire

    KOTA BELUD, SABAH, MALAYSIA

    07.20.2026

    Photo by Spc. Wesley Richardson 

    204th Public Affairs Detachment

    Mortar rounds hit their hillside targets during a live fire training event conducted by Guam Army National Guard during Exercise Keris Strike 2026 near Kota Belud, Malaysia, July 20, 2026. Keris Strike is a long-standing and evolving military exercise designed to enhance interoperability and strengthen security partnerships among American, Australian and Malaysian military forces across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Wesley Richardson, 204th PAD)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 04:13
    Photo ID: 9824032
    VIRIN: 260720-A-MF630-1005
    Resolution: 850x680
    Size: 225.18 KB
    Location: KOTA BELUD, SABAH, MY
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Keris Strike 26: Guam Army National Guard and Malaysian Army Mortar Live Fire [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Wesley Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Keris Strike 26: Guam Army National Guard and Malaysian Army Mortar Live Fire
    Keris Strike 26: Guam Army National Guard and Malaysian Army Mortar Live Fire
    Keris Strike 26: Guam Army National Guard and Malaysian Army Mortar Live Fire
    Keris Strike 26: Guam Army National Guard and Malaysian Army Mortar Live Fire
    Keris Strike 26: Guam Army National Guard and Malaysian Army Mortar Live Fire

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    Malaysia
    Live-fire exercise
    Guam Army National Guard
    mortar
    Army National Guard
    #kerisstrike26
    Keris Stirke 26

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