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    Keris Strike 26: Guam Army National Guard and Malaysian Army Mortar Live Fire [Image 3 of 5]

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    Keris Strike 26: Guam Army National Guard and Malaysian Army Mortar Live Fire

    KOTA BELUD, SABAH, MALAYSIA

    07.20.2026

    Photo by Spc. Wesley Richardson 

    204th Public Affairs Detachment

    An Australian Army forward observer calculates grid points for a mortar live fire during Exercise Keris Strike 2026 near Kota Belud, Malaysia, July 20, 2026. Keris Strike is a long-standing and evolving military exercise designed to enhance interoperability and strengthen security partnerships among American, Australian and Malaysian military forces across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Wesley Richardson, 204th PAD)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 04:13
    Photo ID: 9824003
    VIRIN: 260720-A-MF630-1003
    Resolution: 5068x4054
    Size: 6.14 MB
    Location: KOTA BELUD, SABAH, MY
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Keris Strike 26: Guam Army National Guard and Malaysian Army Mortar Live Fire [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Wesley Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Keris Strike 26: Guam Army National Guard and Malaysian Army Mortar Live Fire
    Keris Strike 26: Guam Army National Guard and Malaysian Army Mortar Live Fire
    Keris Strike 26: Guam Army National Guard and Malaysian Army Mortar Live Fire
    Keris Strike 26: Guam Army National Guard and Malaysian Army Mortar Live Fire
    Keris Strike 26: Guam Army National Guard and Malaysian Army Mortar Live Fire

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    Guam Army National Guard
    Australian army
    mortar
    Army National Guard
    #kerisstrike26
    Keris Strike 26

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