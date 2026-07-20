Keris Strike 26: Guam Army National Guard and Malaysian Army Mortar Live Fire

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An Australian Army forward observer calculates grid points for a mortar live fire during Exercise Keris Strike 2026 near Kota Belud, Malaysia, July 20, 2026. Keris Strike is a long-standing and evolving military exercise designed to enhance interoperability and strengthen security partnerships among American, Australian and Malaysian military forces across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Wesley Richardson, 204th PAD)