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    Keris Strike 26: Guam Army National Guard and Malaysian Army Mortar Live Fire [Image 1 of 5]

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    Keris Strike 26: Guam Army National Guard and Malaysian Army Mortar Live Fire

    KOTA BELUD, SABAH, MALAYSIA

    07.20.2026

    Photo by Spc. Wesley Richardson 

    204th Public Affairs Detachment

    A U.S. Army forward observer assigned to the Guam Army National Guard calculates grid points for a mortar live fire during Exercise Keris Strike 2026 near Kota Belud, Malaysia, July 20, 2026. Keris Strike is a long-standing and evolving military exercise designed to enhance interoperability and strengthen security partnerships among American, Australian and Malaysian military forces across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Wesley Richardson, 204th PAD)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 04:13
    Photo ID: 9823968
    VIRIN: 260720-A-MF630-1001
    Resolution: 5600x4480
    Size: 7.83 MB
    Location: KOTA BELUD, SABAH, MY
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Keris Strike 26: Guam Army National Guard and Malaysian Army Mortar Live Fire [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Wesley Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Keris Strike 26: Guam Army National Guard and Malaysian Army Mortar Live Fire
    Keris Strike 26: Guam Army National Guard and Malaysian Army Mortar Live Fire
    Keris Strike 26: Guam Army National Guard and Malaysian Army Mortar Live Fire
    Keris Strike 26: Guam Army National Guard and Malaysian Army Mortar Live Fire
    Keris Strike 26: Guam Army National Guard and Malaysian Army Mortar Live Fire

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    Live-fire exercise
    Guam Army National Guard
    Malaysian Army
    mortar
    Army National Guard
    #kerisstrike26
    Keris Strike 26

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