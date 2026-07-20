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    USARPAC Best Squad Competition 26: Workout Event [Image 7 of 13]

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    USARPAC Best Squad Competition 26: Workout Event

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Simmons 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Soldiers from across the Pacific area of operations run during the U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition, July 21, 2026, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. The Best Squad Competition tests Soldiers on their individual and collective ability to adapt to and overcome challenging scenarios that test their physical and mental endurance, technical and tactical abilities and basic warrior skills under stress and extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Simmons)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 04:01
    Photo ID: 9824026
    VIRIN: 260721-A-PF227-1193
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 18.01 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USARPAC Best Squad Competition 26: Workout Event [Image 13 of 13], by SSG Jared Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USARPAC Best Squad Competition 26: Workout Event
    USARPAC Best Squad Competition 26: Workout Event
    USARPAC Best Squad Competition 26: Workout Event
    USARPAC Best Squad Competition 26: Workout Event
    USARPAC Best Squad Competition 26: Workout Event
    USARPAC Best Squad Competition 26: Workout Event
    USARPAC Best Squad Competition 26: Workout Event
    USARPAC Best Squad Competition 26: Workout Event
    USARPAC Best Squad Competition 26: Workout Event
    USARPAC Best Squad Competition 26: Workout Event
    USARPAC Best Squad Competition 26: Workout Event
    USARPAC Best Squad Competition 26: Workout Event
    USARPAC Best Squad Competition 26: Workout Event

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