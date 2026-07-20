USARPAC Best Squad Competition 26: Workout Event

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U.S. Army Pvt. Adam Ferguson, assigned to the 17th Field Artillery Brigade, deadlifts during the U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition, July 21, 2026, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. The Best Squad Competition tests Soldiers on their individual and collective ability to adapt to and overcome challenging scenarios that test their physical and mental endurance, technical and tactical abilities and basic warrior skills under stress and extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Simmons)