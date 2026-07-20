The Best Squad Competition tests Soldiers on their individual and collective ability to adapt to and overcome challenging scenarios that test their physical and mental endurance, technical and tactical abilities and basic warrior skills under stress and extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Simmons)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 04:00
|Photo ID:
|9824012
|VIRIN:
|260721-A-PF227-1155
|Resolution:
|3145x4715
|Size:
|6.11 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USARPAC Best Squad Competition 26: Workout Event [Image 13 of 13], by SSG Jared Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.