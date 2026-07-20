Operation Bold Eagle: Crew Served Weapons Qualification

U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Wyatt Billy, a gunner assigned to the 364th Engineer Company Sapper), scans the horizon behind a mounted M2A1 machine gun during a crew served weapons qualification at Operation Bold Eagle, at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, July 16, 2026. Conducting live-fire qualifications from mounted platforms trains crews to maintain security, secure convoy routes, and defend tactical positions in support of large-scale combat operations.
Bold Eagle is a premier multi-echelon training exercise, providing mission command for 74 units and over 3,300 participating Soldiers. This training event is comprised of a combat support training exercise and Global Medic, which prepares forces for large scale combat operations. Bold Eagle immerses participating units in a rigorous multi-domain operations environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Robert K Smith II
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 01:02
|Photo ID:
|9823908
|VIRIN:
|260716-A-IP148-1001
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|7.67 MB
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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