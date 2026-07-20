Operation Bold Eagle: Crew Served Weapons Qualification

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U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Wyatt Billy, a gunner assigned to the 364th Engineer Company (Sapper), fires a mounted M2A1 machine gun during a crew served weapons qualification at Operation Bold Eagle, at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, July 16, 2026. Conducting live-fire qualifications from mounted platforms trains crews to maintain security, secure convoy routes, and defend tactical positions in support of Large-Scale Combat Operations.



Bold Eagle is a premier multi-echelon training exercise, providing mission command for 74 units and over 3,300 participating Soldiers. This training event is comprised of a combat support training exercise and Global Medic, which prepares forces for large scale combat operations. Bold Eagle immerses participating units in a rigorous multi-domain operations environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Robert K Smith II)