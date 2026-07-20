(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Operation Bold Eagle: Crew Served Weapons Qualification [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Operation Bold Eagle: Crew Served Weapons Qualification

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2026

    Photo by Capt. Robert Smith 

    451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Wyatt Billy, a gunner assigned to the 364th Engineer Company (Sapper), scans the horizon behind a mounted M2A1 machine gun during a crew served weapons qualification at Operation Bold Eagle, at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, July 16, 2026. Conducting live-fire qualifications from mounted platforms trains crews to maintain security, secure convoy routes, and defend tactical positions in support of Large-Scale Combat Operations.

    Bold Eagle is a premier multi-echelon training exercise, providing mission command for 74 units and over 3,300 participating Soldiers. This training event is comprised of a combat support training exercise and Global Medic, which prepares forces for large scale combat operations. Bold Eagle immerses participating units in a rigorous multi-domain operations environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Robert K Smith II)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 01:02
    Photo ID: 9823893
    VIRIN: 260716-A-IP148-1005
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 9.39 MB
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Bold Eagle: Crew Served Weapons Qualification [Image 6 of 6], by CPT Robert Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Operation Bold Eagle: Crew Served Weapons Qualification
    Operation Bold Eagle: Crew Served Weapons Qualification
    Operation Bold Eagle: Crew Served Weapons Qualification
    Operation Bold Eagle: Crew Served Weapons Qualification
    Operation Bold Eagle: Crew Served Weapons Qualification
    Operation Bold Eagle: Crew Served Weapons Qualification

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BoldEagle26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery