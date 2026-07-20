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    Seattle Seafair Fleet Week 2026 Parade of Ships [Image 2 of 2]

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    Seattle Seafair Fleet Week 2026 Parade of Ships

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2026

    Photo by Seaman Maliq Martin 

    Commander, Navy Region Northwest

    U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Jay Clark, commander, Carrier Strike Group One, watches the Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Cincinnati (LCS 20) as it participates in the parade of ships exhibition during Seattle Seafair Fleet Week in Seattle, July 21, 2026. Seattle Seafair Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Washington to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Maliq J. Martin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 23:38
    Photo ID: 9823838
    VIRIN: 260721-N-LU681-1118
    Resolution: 5788x3859
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Seattle Seafair Fleet Week 2026 Parade of Ships [Image 2 of 2], by SN Maliq Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Seattle Seafair Fleet Week
    Seattle Fleet Week
    USS Cincinnati (LCS 20)
    SeattleFW26
    SFW26

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