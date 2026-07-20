Seattle Seafair Fleet Week 2026 Parade of Ships

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U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Jay Clark, commander, Carrier Strike Group One, watches the Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Cincinnati (LCS 20) as it participates in the parade of ships exhibition during Seattle Seafair Fleet Week in Seattle, July 21, 2026. Seattle Seafair Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Washington to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Maliq J. Martin)