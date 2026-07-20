U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Jay Clark, commander, Carrier Strike Group One, watches the Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Cincinnati (LCS 20) as it participates in the parade of ships exhibition during Seattle Seafair Fleet Week in Seattle, July 21, 2026. Seattle Seafair Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Washington to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Maliq J. Martin)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 23:38
|Photo ID:
|9823838
|VIRIN:
|260721-N-LU681-1118
|Resolution:
|5788x3859
|Size:
|2.22 MB
|Location:
|SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Seattle Seafair Fleet Week 2026 Parade of Ships [Image 2 of 2], by SN Maliq Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.