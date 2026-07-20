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    Navy Band Northwest Performs During Seattle Seafair Fleet Week [Image 1 of 2]

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    Navy Band Northwest Performs During Seattle Seafair Fleet Week

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2026

    Photo by Seaman Maliq Martin 

    Commander, Navy Region Northwest

    U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Navy Band Northwest perform during Seattle Seafair Fleet Week in Seattle, July 21, 2026. Seattle Seafair Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Washington to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Maliq J. Martin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 23:43
    Photo ID: 9823835
    VIRIN: 260721-N-LU681-1003
    Resolution: 5539x3693
    Size: 2.92 MB
    Location: SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Navy Band Northwest Performs During Seattle Seafair Fleet Week [Image 2 of 2], by SN Maliq Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy Band Northwest
    Seattle Seafair Fleet Week
    Seattle Fleet Week
    SeattleFW26
    SFW26

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