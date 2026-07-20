Navy Band Northwest Performs During Seattle Seafair Fleet Week

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U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Navy Band Northwest perform during Seattle Seafair Fleet Week in Seattle, July 21, 2026. Seattle Seafair Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Washington to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Maliq J. Martin)