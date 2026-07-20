(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    USARPAC Best Squad Competition 2026: WOD/Medical Lane Evaluation [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USARPAC Best Squad Competition 2026: WOD/Medical Lane Evaluation

    TACOMA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2026

    Photo by Spc. Brooke Saleem 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 201st Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, evaluate a simulated casualty during the Medical Simulation Training Center lane at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., July 21, 2026. The lane tested competitors’ tactical combat casualty care knowledge, leadership and teamwork while responding to realistic battlefield medical scenarios during the U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brooke Saleem)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 23:36
    Photo ID: 9823834
    VIRIN: 260722-A-HJ041-1056
    Resolution: 4419x6629
    Size: 7.12 MB
    Location: TACOMA, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARPAC Best Squad Competition 2026: WOD/Medical Lane Evaluation [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Brooke Saleem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USARPAC Best Squad Competition 2026: WOD/Medical Lane Evaluation
    USARPAC Best Squad Competition 2026: WOD/Medical Lane Evaluation
    USARPAC Best Squad Competition 2026: WOD/Medical Lane Evaluation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Pacific
    wtbd
    ArmyBestSquad
    Best Squad Competition (BSC)
    USARPACBSC
    BSC 2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery