USARPAC Best Squad Competition 2026: WOD/Medical Lane Evaluation

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 201st Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, evaluate a simulated casualty during the Medical Simulation Training Center lane at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., July 21, 2026. The lane tested competitors’ tactical combat casualty care knowledge, leadership and teamwork while responding to realistic battlefield medical scenarios during the U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brooke Saleem)