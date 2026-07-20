USARPAC Best Squad Competition 2026: WOD/Medical Lane Evaluation

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 201st Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, receive instructions before beginning the Medical Simulation Training Center lane during the U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., July 21, 2026. The Medical Simulation Training Center lane evaluated competitors’ ability to assess casualties, provide tactical combat casualty care and make medical decisions under simulated combat conditions. The competition tests Soldiers’ proficiency, teamwork and readiness across a series of physically and mentally demanding events. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brooke Saleem)